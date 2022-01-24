Turkey's prominent school chain NUN continues the social responsibility project it launched in 2015, organizing its students for an aid campaign for their peers in need. "Let's Keep the Kids Warm in Winter," started by students, has grown every year for over six years and continues to put a smile on the faces of many children in need.

Within the scope of the project, products with the theme "Nature Joy at NUN" were designed by NUN Schools students in the primary, middle and high school levels. With the income generated from the sales of the student-designed products, winter coats and clothes were donated to a total of 628 children in need from 23 neighborhoods in Istanbul's Beykoz districts and five schools in Turkey's southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

NUN Schools teachers also organized events to reach the students in the village schools visited within the scope of the project.

Based on famed poet Yunus Emre's quote "What you share is yours, not what you save," NUN Schools students touched the lives of hundreds of children in Beykoz, Istanbul's Üsküdar and Şanlıurfa last year.

"As NUN Schools, our most important mission since the first day we were founded has been to raise our students as sensitive and good-willed people together with their academic success. We work and support them to adopt and not forget the principle of being beneficial to people and nature. We consider it a national duty for all of us to support our disadvantaged children in our country, and we raise our students with this awareness. The 'Keep the Kids Warm in Winter' project has become a traditional project for us that has been carried out by our students for six years. Every year, our students strive to reach more children in need and work enthusiastically for this good cause. Beykoz district, where our campus is located, has a very special place for us and we have social responsibility projects that we produce and carry out in different fields for our district. We believe that an educational institution contributes to its students to the extent that it integrates with its environment. That’s why we started to work from our neighborhood," NUN Schools Founding Representative Fatih Nida Üye said in a statement.

"Our projects aiming to make a difference in society that are carried out with volunteer students and teachers become more diverse every year, and we are very pleased to see that the number of students actively taking part in these projects is increasing. In this way, we share the happiness of both raising students with a developed sense of social responsibility and being able to touch many needs," he added.