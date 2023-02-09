Türkiye extended the nationwide closure of schools and universities after catastrophic earthquakes struck the southern region.

Two massive earthquakes just hours apart on Monday devastated cities and towns across a vast swathe of southern Türkiye and severely hit northwest Syria.

The death toll in one of the worst disasters this century reached 16,546 on Thursday, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with more than 65,000 injured.

Earlier pause for schools until Feb. 13 has been extended for another week to Feb. 20, said Education Minister Mahmut Özer.

Separately, the opening of universities across Türkiye has been suspended until further notice, the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) said in a statement.

Schools and dormitories have been opened to accommodate the survivors of the earthquakes.