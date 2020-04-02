It can be stressful to have our lives turned upside down for an indefinite period of time with just the daily toll of those infected by the coronavirus to give us clues as to when the world will return back to normal. Luckily, however, there are a number of ways to make sure you maintain your sanity while staying afloat during this difficult time. Whether it be meditation or yoga, dancing or laughing, there are a variety of avenues to establish a healthy schedule of activities while staying indoors.

The U.K.’s adorable P.E. coach

Joe Wicks, aka “The Body Coach,” is a 33-year-old British fitness coach that holds live 30-minute workouts called “P.E. with Joe” on his YouTube channel five days a week at 9 a.m. U.K. time. These videos can also be rewatched later. The long-haired amicable Wicks was already popular amongst stay-at-home mothers prior to the COVID-19 crisis; however, ever since the world en masse became homebound, his workouts have seen unprecedented success by taking over the physical education needs for kids while schools stay closed. Viewed by upward of 15 million last week and over half a million during a single workout, his videos incorporate basic moves such as lunges and squats, require no extra equipment and can be done by the whole family. Wicks has also announced plans to donate proceeds to the NHS in England, so your workout can make you feel good and help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Dancing with myself by Ryan Heffington

Ryan Heffington is a VMA award-winning choreographer for Sia’s “Chandelier” music video, a twice Grammy nominee and the choreographer of the haunting dance sequence in Netflix’s The OA, who also owns the Sweat Spot dance studio in Los Angeles. He has been holding live dance sessions for the world in self-isolation. He comes live on his Instagram account approximately five times a week, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. PST. Heffington’s one-hour dance sessions, aka “Sweatfest,” are taking the world by storm. Offering the comfortable opportunity to break loose and bring out the moves in the confines of your own home, Heffington’s classes are easy to follow and most importantly, fun. With thousands participating live from all around the globe and each session ending in a meditation, Heffington’s “Sweatfest” dance sessions offer a sense of connection and emancipation in our currently locked down world.

Finally get that beach body with Tony Horton

Fifteen years ago, Tony Horton revolutionized the home workout with his P90X program, which promises a beach body in 90 days. A former stand-up comedian, Horton made working out at home cool and enjoyable and luckily he continues to do so for his viewers today. P90X, which has sold over 4 million copies, is a mix of cardio and weight training that is challenging for all levels of fitness but also offers modifications for those with less physical prowess. His workouts are one of the most exhausting and exhilarating ones out there. His success can be verified by the results you get if you stick to the program, from experience I can guarantee this. From his Facebook page, Horton is now offering entertaining live workouts that are anywhere from one to two hours long. He aims to get people moving during the coronavirus lockdown and to help them get the perfect beach body by the time the pandemic blows over.

Get into the groove with The Salt Drop

Based in New York, The Salt Drop is a hip workout studio that combines yoga and pilates with plyometrics to make you sweat to the beat of DJ music. Famed for being a barefoot workout that is accessible to all, the studio is now offering free live workout sessions by its teachers, which include DJs from Holland, that you can do from the comfort of your own home. The full schedule is available on Facebook. Live classes are held throughout the week ranging from 30 to 60 minutes on Instagram.

Your home is your arena with Camp Gladiator

Created by American Gladiator Grand Champion Ally Davidson, Camp Gladiator is all the rage in the U.S. with certified personal trainers offering workouts in 4,000 locations across the country. Having fast become a fitness movement, Camp Gladiator generally consists of a four-week program in which every workout, which combines cardio and strength exercises, differs and is doable by everyone. Luckily, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Gladiator has launched free live-at-home workouts on its Facebook page three times a day on weekdays with one session on Saturdays.

Your chance to try out Third Space London

Third Space London is a luxurious health club in London that has opened its proverbial doors to Instagram by offering live workouts from a wide variety of disciplines spanning from crossfit to yoga that are led by various teachers from their studios or homes daily. Having pretty much coined the term “fancy fitness,” normally Third Space, which is all the rage in the U.K., operates six outlets in London. So, while whiling away the day at home, you might as well grab this chance to crash one of the most prestigious gyms in the world.