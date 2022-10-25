Murat Çetiner, a fugitive member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), joined the list of suspects wanted by Türkiye who have taken shelter in Sweden.

Çetiner, involved in an illegal wiretapping plot back in Türkiye, was spotted in Akersberga, an area in Stockholm County. He runs a technology company along with two names associated with FETÖ and also works as a cybersecurity expert in another company.

He was working as a police chief specializing in information technologies before he fled Türkiye. He is known as the police chief who signed documents and gave his approval to illegal wiretappings in the notorious Dec. 17-25 and Selam Tevhid plots where a large number of people had their phones tapped under the guise of “terror investigation,” by FETÖ-linked police officers.

Çetiner is now apparently working with Hüseyin Aytuğ and Hasan Basri Çelebi as partners at Jaisy Health AB, a medical tech company based in Akersberga. He is living in a hideout in Sweden and was spotted walking by the shore of a lake with his wife recently.

The suspect is among 11 FETÖ members on Türkiye’s international extradition list but he still managed to secure an extra job at a company as a senior cybersecurity expert in Stockholm. He was briefly detained in Türkiye and was released pending trial following FETÖ’s wiretapping plots and left Türkiye two days before the terrorist group’s 2016 coup attempt.

His name came up in a database found in possession of a FETÖ “imam” (a member of the group in charge of its infiltrators in law enforcement and other public agencies) and he was marked among the “most loyal” members of the group in the database. Çetiner was also among members of the terrorist group who apparently knew about the impending coup attempt and shared a picture of a bomb that adorned the front page of a FETÖ-linked magazine, some 13 days before the coup attempt.

Çetiner is also known as one of the founders of the Nordic Research and Monitoring Network, an English-language website founded by fugitive members of FETÖ in Sweden that runs defamation campaigns against Türkiye. Another founder is Abdullah Bozkurt, who was recently spotted in Stockholm by the Sabah newspaper. In charge of the website’s social media accounts, Çetiner is also known for his efforts to vindicate fellow police officers who were affiliated with the terrorist group.