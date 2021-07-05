Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured and brought home a high-ranking member of the Gülenist terror group (FETÖ), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Monday.

“Through its genuine and patient work, MIT has brought FETÖ’s Central Asia chief Orhan Inandı back to Turkey,” he said.

The terrorist group is accused of planting infiltrators throughout Turkey's governance structure, from the judiciary and law enforcement to the military. It was also responsible for carrying out two coup attempts disguised as anti-graft probes in 2013. After a plot by FETÖ-linked judiciary members and police chiefs targeting people close to the government in so-called corruption probes was uncovered, the group faced heightened scrutiny.

Yet, it was not until the 2016 coup attempt that FETÖ saw the biggest crackdown against its activities. Tens of thousands of people have been detained and arrested for their links to the terrorist group in operations carried out in the aftermath of the failed coup attempt.

FETÖ maintains a vast network of schools and other educational facilities throughout the world, with the United States being the terrorist group's primary focus. These facilities, often presented as Turkish or international schools, primarily recruit FETÖ members and sympathizers as teachers and administrators. FETÖ schools are often accused of money laundering and financing the shadowy group's activities through the schools' profits and deals with FETÖ-affiliated businesses and vendors.

Ankara's relentless efforts in taking over Turkish-branded institutions from FETÖ since 2014 have found some success, but the terrorists' networks in Europe and the U.S. remain untouched.