A festival in Istanbul brought together children from different countries ahead of Saturday’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day observed in Turkey. In its 13th edition, the annual International Peace Bread Festival culminated in children baking the titular giant bread, which they then sent to world leaders via mail on Thursday.

The festival was organized by the municipality of Esenler, a district on city’s European side. Ministry of National Education Mahmut Özer joined children and local officials in preparation of the bread made of flour and water that every delegation of participants brought from their countries, plus yeast added by the Turkish delegation. After the bread was cooked in a giant oven, it was cut into slices and placed in envelopes by children from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Romania, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Iraq, and students from schools in Esenler. Each part was then mailed to important global figures, from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The children later performed folk dances as part of the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Özer said that the event had a “meaningful message” as it combined bread, something deemed sacred by various faiths and peace, with children of the world.