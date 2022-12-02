The legal speed limit for e-scooters in Istanbul has been reduced to 20 kph (12.4 mph).

The death of two students in Antalya in an e-scooter accident earlier this year has brought the debate on e-scooters and safety measures to the fore. The rise in e-scooter accidents prompted institutions to consider extra safety measures for the youth in particular.

As a result, a regulation was made regarding shared e-scooters following the decision of the Transport and Coordination Center (UKOME) that reduces the speed limit for e-scooters from 25 kph to 20 kph.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and UKOME organized a meeting this November at Dr. Architect Kadir Topbaş Show and Art Center under the chairpersonship of IBB Secretary General Can Akın Çağlar, during which a regulation was made regarding shared e-scooters, which rose on the agenda with the recent accidents. According to the regulation, the speed limit of shared e-scooters has been reduced from 25 kph to 20 kph.