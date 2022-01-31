Last week’s snowfall, which left thousands of commuters stranded on roads, had a silver lining for Istanbul: rising water levels in dams supplying the city of more than 16 million people. The latest figures by Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI) indicate good news for the city which was under threat of water scarcity amid the climate crisis.

Melting snow which blanketed the city helped the dams reach an average water level of above 55%. In Alibeyköy, a dam among the worst hit by the recent dry spell, water levels reached 37.2%, while a thick layer of snow still engulfs its reservoir.

The city was hit by a drought in its dam last autumn after water levels reached an average of 86% at their highest in April 2021. In autumn, they dropped around 40% while precipitation was sporadic and insufficient. In one week, the dams have seen more than a 1% rise in water levels. They are expected to climb further as the layers of snow are slowly melting, with temperatures gradually increasing.

Ömerli Dam had the highest water level at more than 77% on Monday, while levels were still around 23% in Sazlıdere, the least filled dam.