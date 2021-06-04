Selahaddin Gülen, a relative of Fetullah Gülen, leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), was arrested on Friday on charges of "managing an armed terrorist organization" after captured in abroad in an operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and brought to Turkey.

Selahaddin Gülen is thought to be a “senior FETÖ figure” who President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said needed to be captured in a speech on May 19. The suspect was wanted for being a member of a terrorist group. Websites linked to the group say Selahaddin Gülen was captured in Kenya, but authorities have not corroborated the claims. Some media outlets claimed he was captured in an Asian country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...