A traffic nightmare crushed the dreams of a winter wonderland for Istanbulites in January as the city was struck with heavy snowfall that paralyzed daily life for days. Just as Turkey's most populated city welcomes spring, the weather forecast indicates a week of snowstorms and precipitation. Starting late Wednesday, Istanbul will be hit by a new cold front. For some experts, it may even be the worst since 1987, when heavy snowfall, which began on March 4, gripped the city for days, with temperatures below zero and the depth of snow reaching 70 centimeters (27.56 inches) in some places. An online meteorology forum claims "Aybar," a cold front hailing from Russia's Siberia, will batter the city.

Snowfall is expected to begin late Wednesday or early Thursday while limited precipitation hit Istanbul's far-flung districts Arnavutköy and Silivri on the European side early Wednesday. Predictions show snowfall will be intense throughout the week, though it will be degraded to sleet at times, and it is expected to continue until next Monday. The forecast shows snowfall will be dense on the city's Asian side on Saturday. Temperatures will drop below zero at night.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) said in a statement on Wednesday that snowfall would be accompanied by strong winds and the depth of snow would reach 20 centimeters in most places across the city. Temperatures will be below 6 to 10 degrees Celsius (42 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit) starting Thursday. It warned citizens against low visibility, disruption in transportation, icy roads and the potential collapse of trees, utility poles and roofs.

Authorities have already issued warnings to residents and visitors. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) advised caution for citizens against the cold wave forecast to start on Wednesday night "until next week." The governorate also issued a warning against "negative developments" related to snowfall. Schools were also closed until Monday, the governorate announced later on Wednesday, while public sector personnel, except those working in emergency, security and transportation services, would be on administrative leave until Monday.

Officials from the municipality and the governorate held a meeting on Tuesday for preparations against the impact of the snowfall. The governorate and the IBB pledged cooperation to overcome the fallout from the snow, which brought traffic to a halt in January and stranded motorists on highways for days. Authorities said all preparations were made for the smooth running of transportation and other public services for the people of Istanbul. The IBB will deploy 2,000 vehicles, including snowplows, and 9,500 personnel across the city's road network of more than 4,000 kilometers to keep the roads clear and safe. Crews will also be deployed to main roads to pour salt to prevent icing. Tow trucks will also be dispatched to busy roads to provide immediate assistance for vehicles that break down or are stranded in case of heavy snowfall.

Mass transit hours were also extended throughout the week. The IBB said the Metrobus, which operates on a bus rapid transit route between the two sides of the city, would operate around the clock. The Metrobus network was a relief for thousands of Istanbulites who were stuck in traffic on the busy E-5 highway in January's heavy snowfall. At the time, drivers and passengers had abandoned their vehicles stuck in the snow and traveled home by mass transit. Ferries will also operate until midnight, while metro services would be available until 2 a.m. The IBB also plans to add more buses to busy routes.

The municipality said crews would deliver soup and water to motorists in case of traffic snarls, while homeless people would be hosted at shelters.