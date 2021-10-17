The last Jewish person living in Afghanistan arrived in Istanbul Sunday after Turkey granted him a visa.

Born in Afghanistan's Herat province on the Iranian border before living in the capital Kabul, Zebulun Simantov, 62, had been evacuated from his home country some time ago.

Simantov arrived at Istanbul Airport by a scheduled flight from Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, thanks to Turkey issuing a visa and the initiatives and assistance of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Simantov was welcomed by Mendy Chitrik, the Ashkenazi rabbi of Istanbul, and some of his relatives, and later left in a private car.

Simantov reportedly has a 90-day visa and will stay in Istanbul for some time.

Turkey has had Jewish communities since ancient times, and many expelled Spanish and Portuguese Jews were welcomed into the Ottoman Empire in the 15th century. Istanbul in particular still retains a Jewish community.

Turkey is also known for taking in rescued Jews during World War II.