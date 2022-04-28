The carp fish that inhabit Balıklıgöl, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the southeastern Turkish province of Şanlıurfa, are in unprecedented danger. In recent days, a large number of the fish that reside in the natural pool have turned up dead, to the chagrin of locals who believe the fish and the site are sacred.

It is a pressing issue for local authorities as the site attracts a large number of visitors to the area, especially during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, however, the case remains a mystery. Initial findings show the fish may have died due to insufficient oxygen levels or being overfed.

The pool is believed to be the site where the Prophet Abraham was thrown into the fire by King Nimrod according to religious accounts. Legend has it that the fire turned into a pool and the firewood into fish, giving it a sacred status among the Muslim faithful. Located in the courtyard of Halil-ur-Rahman Mosque (one of the names given to Abraham in Islam), the 5-meter (16-foot) deep pool has no water supply or access to natural sources.

Şanlıurfa Governorate said in a statement on Thursday that the relevant authorities held an emergency meeting last week on the issue and were working on solutions to prevent more fish from certain death. The governorate said water samples were taken from the pool and people have been temporarily banned from feeding the fish as a precaution. Food thrown by visitors is the only food the fish have access to. The governorate said an additional ventilation system has been set up to better ventilate the pool.

The carcasses of the fish are also being examined by local authorities to determine the cause of the deaths. As a precaution in case there is a disease circulating among the fish, authorities have started giving the carp feed that contains antibiotics.