A Twitter post and video by the Turkish branch of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) has angered the Circassian community in Turkey. The social media post includes a quote from an interviewee who said Turkey hosts the largest Circassian community in the world but at the same time alleges the "biggest assimilation" of Circassians in the world.

Social media was awash Monday with users decrying what they called DW's attempt to defame Turkey and pit Circassians against the state. Circassian associations also issued statements condemning the German broadcaster. Cemil Görücü, deputy director of the Federation of United Caucasus Associations representing Circassians and other communities, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday that the community has always been "first-class citizens" both during the Ottoman era and in the Republic of Turkey which succeeded it.

Turkey has a sizable community of Circassians, about 1.5 million to 3 million people although official numbers are not available. They are mainly concentrated in the northern provinces of Samsun, Amasya, Tokat and the northwestern provinces of Sakarya, Kocaeli, Balıkesir and Kütahya. Most are descendants of the Circassian community who were expelled from Tsarist Russia and subjected to what the community calls genocide.

Görücü said Circassians played a major role in Turkey's fight for independence after World War I and during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, pointing out "many comrades in arms of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (the founder of the Republic) were Circassians."

"We gave our lives and blood in the War of Independence, in the Battle of Kut al-Amara, in Sarıkamış and became citizens of the Republic of Turkey. We cannot accept the claim that we are assimilated," he said. "Germany should face its own history first about assimilation," he added.

Görücü said Circassians were free to adhere to their identity, pointing out to elective Adyghe courses at middle schools and Circassian language departments at universities. "No other country gave us this," he said.

Çerkez Forum, an online forum of the community, also denounced assimilation claims and said they opposed "anti-Turkish" propaganda and "stood with our nation and state." The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairperson and spokesperson Ömer Çelik retweeted the post and said "our Circassian brothers are opposed against a policy of provocation and a news coverage fed by desire to fuel strife."

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also lauded the Circassian community's response to the post and described the piece as "treacherous."

"Let DW Turkish and others know that we will not allow anyone wanting to pit people against each other in Turkey. Let our unity be their worst fear," he tweeted.