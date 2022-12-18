President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his Hanukkah greetings to Türkiye’s Jewish community and Jewish people the world over on the occasion of the holiday on Sunday. He underlined the mutual respect and love between communities in Türkiye which creates unity and togetherness.

“While anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia threaten social peace today in many countries as well as global peace, the unity and solidarity all our citizens display in our country with mutual respect, love and understanding, without any discrimination, sets an exceptional example to the entire world,” he said in a written statement.

Erdoğan said Jewish citizens had a strong sense of unity and belonging and have always been an indisposable part of society. “I hope Hanukkah may bring well-being to all the Jewish people, especially our Jewish citizens, and extend my most heartfelt greetings to them,” he concluded.

Hanukkah is celebrated by Jews worldwide for eight days and nights and falls on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev. In Hebrew, Hanukkah means "dedication," as the holiday celebrates the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem following the Jewish victory against the Seleucid monarchy in 165 B.C. Often called the Festival of Lights, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional food, games and gifts.