Turkey on Friday reported 7,763 new coronavirus cases, including 667 symptomatic patients.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's case tally passed 2.57 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,284, with 97 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,108 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.46 million.

More than 31.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 129,630 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,250.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began its mass vaccination campaign, starting with health care workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfews on weeknights and full weekend lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.31 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 105.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries standing at more than 58.99 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.