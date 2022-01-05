Sitting on multiple active fault lines, Turkey went through a shaky period in 2021, experiencing an average of three earthquakes an hour. Given that the risk of more consequential earthquakes remains, the country strives to protect its buildings as a precaution in the event of a "big one."

Statistics show that a total of 23,753 earthquakes were recorded over the course of the last year. In other words, around 65 earthquakes of ranging magnitudes occurred in a day on average in the country.

Earthquakes are monitored by the 1,143 seismic observation stations run by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) across the country, though some universities also operate their own stations.

Associate professor Bülent Özmen from Gazi University Earthquake Engineering Application and Research Center, says the data provides a basis for future earthquake projections and is used to prepare earthquake hazard maps. Özmen told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that only three of last year’s earthquakes were in the 6.0-6.9 magnitude range, the intensity needed to inflict damage and cause casualties, taking place closer to the surface. He noted that 23,519 of the earthquakes had a magnitude of 3.9 or lower.

Turkey and its immediate vicinity were rocked with 234 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 and higher every 36 hours, he noted. The majority of earthquakes occurred in August with 2,577 reported incidences. The month to this day remains associated with the deadly 1999 earthquake that rocked the northwestern region in the public's mind. December had the lowest number of temblors, recording only 1,612.

Özmen says the annual average number of earthquakes has stood at around 25,978 over the past decade, and that the latest data shows 2021 was “a relatively quiet year.” As a matter of fact, Turkey experienced 10,000 fewer earthquakes than in 2020.

The biggest inland earthquake struck in the eastern province of Bingöl on June 25, with a 5.2 magnitude. Overall, five earthquakes with magnitudes higher than 5.0 occurred on Turkish lands, with the majorty originating from the sea.

“We have nearly 1,000 fault lines with potential to generate earthquakes both at sea and in the land. Last year, fault lines in the Aegean Sea were particularly active and caused tremors reaching to the magnitude 6.3,” Özmen stressed.