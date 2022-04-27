Turkish charities stepped up humanitarian work during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, a time associated with charity for the devote. Like every year, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also among those reaching out to those in need.

Vulnerable South Sudanese Muslims in the capital Juba have applauded the agency for providing them with food during Ramadan. More than 5,000 families benefited from the food distributed by Turkish aid organizations operating in South Sudan during the holy month.

Joki Sule, a member of the South Sudan Union of People with Disabilities, said Turkish aid agencies have really saved him from a terrible situation where he would go the whole day without food or much sleep. He said the food he received from the TIKA helped him a lot because he had been unable to eat during Ramadan.

"It’s not easy for us to get food because we have a specific time to eat, and most of our relatives we used to eat with are not Muslims. We thank TIKA for the support they have extended to us during this difficult time of Ramadan. The food is going to help us a lot because many people like us who are disabled have no energy to go and work,” Sule said.

He requested the TIKA also provide them with skills to enable them to grow their own food.

Fatma Ladu Lasu, another beneficiary and a mother of five, described the food donated to her as the best gift during the month of Ramadan. "I used to crush stones for building houses and now I am fasting. It’s difficult for me now to do that work because that work needs energy. But spending the whole day without eating food, you can’t do that work. With this food I received from the Turkish government, I will push through these remaining days of Ramadan and go back to my normal work,” said Lasu.

Lilian Juan, who also received the food items, thanked the Turkish government for supporting vulnerable people who are unable to put food on the table. "We are happy for their support, and I am calling on other people in the country to do the same,” Juan said.

"The Turkish organizations make a great contribution. They provided us with much assistance, and we know that Ramadan is a month of love and generosity,” said Saralnebi Khamis Mursal, the chairperson of the High Committee for Ramadan, a body formed by the Muslim community in the capital Juba.

Abdallah Baraj, secretary-general of the South Sudan Islamic Council, said they are happy for the food received from the TIKA. "We are happy and appreciate the TIKA for supporting Muslims in South Sudan. This is not the first support, and they usually support us. This food is going to help those who are in need of something to eat,” Baraj said. He disclosed that the beneficiaries include women, elderly people and people with disabilities.

Erdem Mutaf, Turkey’s ambassador to South Sudan, said the food donations are a symbol of the Turkish nation's devotion to the Muslims in the country.

"The month of Ramadan means solidarity and help for all Muslims, and this food donation is a symbol of the Turkish nation's solidarity, love and affection for the South Sudanese people,” Mutaf said during a food distribution ceremony in Juba. "Our agencies are very active across the country in South Sudan. They are not only donating food but they are also giving emergency relief, capacity building and also providing assistance to the needy and vulnerable people of South Sudan,” he added.

Faruk Aksoy, the country representative of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), said they have donated 18 tons of food to vulnerable Muslims in South Sudan this year alone. "We as the Turkish Red Crescent distributed this year over 800 food packages (totaling) close to 18 tons of food to the people of South Sudan,” said Aksoy. Aksoy added that they plan to provide more food assistance to more people during Ramadan. "We are targeting close to 5,000 in Juba, and we are doing as well humanitarian aid activities and emergency response,” he added.

Cafer Besli, the TIKA program coordinator in South Sudan, said the food will ease the hunger crisis during the holy month. "We are very happy to extend the Turkish government’s helping hand to South Sudanese people who are in need. During this Ramadan, we have distributed 2,000 food packages to 1,800 families plus 235 orphans in five different locations in the capital Juba,” said Besli.