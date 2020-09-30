Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday said that Turkey has only been reporting symptomatic daily positive COVID-19 cases.
During a weekly news conference, Koca said the number of daily new COVID-19 "patients," which he defined as those who are symptomatic, was more important than the number of new "cases," which include those who do not show symptoms.
"Not all cases are patients because there are those who show no symptoms at all even though their tests come back positive. These create the vast majority," he said.
The Health Ministry changed the wording of the data it shares daily in July. As of July 29, the data showed the daily number of new "patients," while prior to that it showed the daily number of new "cases."
Koca also refuted a claim that Turkey's caseload is 19 times the official figures.
"I want to say that all the information on the table we give is correct," he said.
The death toll from coronavirus in Turkey stood at 8,195 as of Wednesday, while caseload reached 318,663.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.