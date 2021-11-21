Seven Turkish civilians, who were held on baseless allegations in Libya’s east by forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, are finally back home after about two years. Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) saved the group in collaboration with Qatari intelligence.

The citizens, most of whom were working at restaurants and bakeries in Libya, were identified as Ilker Sağlık, Doğan Kıssa, Nurettin Çalık, Halil Gözel, Ahmet Selvi, Hidayet Yaprak and Abdul Samet Akçay. The Foreign Ministry and MIT have been pursuing efforts over the past two years for their release.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan contacted the citizens to wish them well and they, in turn, thanked the state.

Libya has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in a 2011 uprising. The bloodshed has drawn in competing Libyan factions and extremist groups as well as foreign powers.

According to a deal with the legitimate government in Libya, Turkey sent troops to shore up the United Nations-recognized government in Tripoli, while Russia and other countries including France supported the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar.

In April 2019, Haftar and his forces, backed by Egypt, Russia, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched an offensive to try and capture the capital, Tripoli. His 14-month campaign eventually collapsed, and the fall of Tripoli was prevented after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-backed government.

In a written statement on Sunday, Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that seven citizens were safely brought to Turkey after “lengthy efforts.”

“During this process, the condition of our citizens has been constantly monitored with efficient cooperation between all our relevant agencies and institutions, particularly our embassy in Tripoli and the National Intelligence Organization, and intense efforts were exerted for the safe release of our citizens,” the ministry said. The statement also thanked the governments of Libya and Qatar for their contributions to the release of the citizens.

Halil Gözel, 57, had been working at a Turkish sweet shop in Sirte since the summer of 2019 before his detention by pro-Haftar forces on Feb. 6, while Nurettin Çalık, a baklava baker, last had contact with his family in February 2020. "My older brother went (to Libya) to earn money, he isn't guilty of anything. He went there to pay his debts but unfortunately, he's now arrested (by Haftar forces)," his brother Mehmet Çalık told Anadolu Agency (AA) shortly after his disappearance. "We were told by those who were kept in the same ward as him that they were tortured and getting sick a lot. Perhaps he is ill now and we don't know. His friends who were able to come back said they had gotten scabies in prison because they were unable to clean themselves." He said his brother was kidnapped by Haftar's militias because of his nationality.

Ilker Sağlık, 43, was running the sweet shop in Sirte with his partner Gözel. A baklava baker hailing from the southern Turkish province of Adana, the father of two was taken into custody on Feb. 6, 2020. He was last transported to Benghazi, according to the account of another Turkish citizen who managed to escape arrest by pro-Haftar forces.