Turkey registered 2,017 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 361,801, the ministry said.

Some 1,297 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 314,390, while the death toll rose by 72 to reach 9,799.

A total of 112,215 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.21 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,744, with 5.6% this week suffering from pneumonia.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of patients in critical condition and active patients continues to increase.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.15 million lives in 189 countries and regions since last December.

The U.S., India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 42.77 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 28.82 million, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.