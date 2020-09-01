Nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 recoveries were reported in Turkey on Tuesday. In a tweet, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,572 more infections have raised the country's overall tally to 271,705.

"The number of active cases continues to rise. If we follow (protective) measures, we will be the winner. The power is in precaution," Koca said on Twitter. He also said 1,003 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the recovery total to 245,929. The death toll climbed by 47 to reach 6,417, he added.

A total of 109,443 more COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total above 7.24 million. According to Health Ministry data, 7.6% of patients are suffering from pneumonia, while the number of patients in critical condition stands at 991.

Koca stressed that "full compliance" with protective measures will reduce the number of losses and patients in serious condition.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed 851,647 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries. Over 25.53 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries over 16.86 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.