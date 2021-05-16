With Turkey getting ready to lift the 17-day full lockdown in the next few hours, the country's Health Ministry reported over 10,500 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

A total of 10,512 cases, including 920 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 5.11 million, while the death toll reached 44,760, with 223 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 14,418 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.94 million.

More than 50.86 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 202,243 more done since Saturday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,468.

Turkey has administered over 25.78 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

More than 14.95 million people have received their first doses, while over 10.83 million have been fully vaccinated.

Turkey entered a 17-day lockdown on April 29 and the measures led to a drop in cases nationwide. A gradual normalization will begin from May 17.

Until June 1, weekdays will see a nighttime curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends will be under full lockdown.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.37 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 162.6 million cases reported worldwide, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections.