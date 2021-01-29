Turkey on Friday reported 6,912 new COVID-19 cases, including 664 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.46 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 25,736, with 131 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,093 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.34 million.

More than 29.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 165,094 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,740.

The number of citizens identified with a mutated variant of COVID-19 in Turkey increased to 128 and the U.K. strain has been detected in 17 cities, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with health care workers and top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines. The second shipment of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech arrived earlier on Friday in Turkey.

Since early December, Turkey has also been implementing weeknight curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 2.19 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it emerged in December 2019, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. More than 101.6 million cases and over 56.2 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.