Turkey's archaeological excavations carried out by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will start next week in line with the gradual normalization program. Archaeological excavations and surveys, which are overseen by scientific delegations and museum directorates, will be carried out all over Turkey within the scope of the COVID-19 measures.

The number of excavations and research projects, which are being carried out to reveal the traces of the past in Anatolia, is aimed to reach 600 by the end of 2021.

Preparations have been completed for 217 archaeological excavations; 141 by Turkish scientific delegations, 31 by foreign scientific delegations and 45 by museum directorates.

It is planned that the excavation and research works will be carried out with the support of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and the Turkish Historical Society, with a budget of TL 64 million ($7.32 million).

Coronavirus precautions will be taken into account throughout every step of the process. The fieldwork will be carried out with small teams, paying attention to the mandatory mask and social distance rules. And the laboratories, working and living areas will also be disinfected at regular intervals.

Turkey is an important country for archaeological excavations as it is home to Göbeklitepe, known as the world's oldest temple, and many other important archeological sites.