Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Monday that Turkey would acquire 50 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia within the next six months and 90 million more doses from Pfizer-BioNTech.
Koca, who spoke at a press conference in northwestern city of Edirne, said they procured 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, including 100 million from China's Sinovac, which Turkey acknowledged of delays for the last weeks.
The health minister adding that they were expecting to vaccinate people at the age of 40 and above by the end of June, and aim to vaccinate all citizens aged 18 and above throughout summer.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
