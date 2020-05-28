Turkey will lift restrictions on intercity travel and allow restaurants, cafes, parks and sports facilities to reopen from June 1 as it eases restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

Speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting, Erdoğan unveiled the details of Turkey's new steps toward normalization.

June 1 onward Turkey will lift travel restrictions between provinces, civil servants will return to their normal job routine, Erdoğan said.

Restaurants, cafes, beaches, parks, gardens, driving courses, museums, sports facilities, daycare centers and kindergartens will also reopen on the same date, he said.

Erdoğan, however, added that some restrictions on people's movement will be maintained.

Accordingly, limited restrictions would remain in place on the movements of those aged over 65 and under 18.

Later, the Interior Ministry announced that Turkey will continue to impose lockdown in 15 provinces, including Istanbul, this weekend.

The virus has killed more than 4,300 people in Turkey and infected nearly 160,000.

"Under the new normal order, let us not neglect masks, distancing and hygiene," Erdoğan said in a televised address.

In early April, Turkey halted travel between 31 cities, including Istanbul, excluding transit passage and essential supplies. It subsequently reduced the restrictions to 15 cities but they will end too on June 1.

Among other easing measures, Turkey began operating intercity trains on Thursday after a two-month gap and mosques will begin allowing mass prayers on May 29.