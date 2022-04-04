The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry continues its comprehensive efforts on safety and health for both stray animals and citizens, a debate that came to the fore after passersby were recently attacked by dogs in Turkey.

In the last 18 years, more than 2.1 million stray animals have been vaccinated, while more than 1.8 million have been sterilized, and 461,762 have been adopted from animal shelters, according to the information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

While financial support was provided to 81 local governments in 56 provinces for the construction of animal shelters between 2009 and 2021, necessary amendments were made to the legislation, and inspections were tightened.

In addition to the rehabilitation of these animals, efforts are also being made on issues such as ownership, legal regulations and control. Municipalities and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) also support the projects under the coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The ministry prepared public service advertisements together with NGOs in order to raise public awareness on the protection of animals. These spots were broadcast on national channels. In addition, brochures, booklets and posters on animal protection and love for animals were printed and various educational activities were held in schools.

The Animal Protection Law was also updated last year and penalties were adjusted as new regulations on the subject were issued. Stray animals were not forgotten in new regulations either. Metropolitan municipalities, provincial municipalities and municipalities with a population of more than 75,000 are required to establish animal shelters by the end of the year, and municipalities with a population of 25,000 or 27,000 by Dec. 31, 2024.

Municipalities with a population of less than 25,000 are obliged to rehabilitate animals at the nearest municipality. The most striking of these regulations was the obligation for cat and dog owners to register their animals with digital identification methods by the end of this year, AA said.

In addition to the article, which requires an administrative fine of TL 2,000 ($136) per animal for those who abandon their pets, keeping cats and dogs in places where pets are sold will be prohibited as of July 14, 2022.

There are currently about 6 million stray animals in Turkey that have not been rehabilitated. It is estimated that the number of animals in 289 animal shelters with a capacity of nearly 99,000 animals, established by local governments, had reached 4,317 by the end of 2021.

Financial support was provided to local governments for a total of 391,488 animals with the aim of sterilizing stray animals between 2017 and 2021 within the scope of a stray animal sterilization program.

The establishment of land and water circuses and dolphin parks where animals are used was also prohibited.

In terms of existing enterprises, it was decided that capacity increase or replacement of lost animals was prohibited and that these enterprises would cease their activities at the end of 10 years. An administrative fine of TL 25,000 will be imposed in case of violation of the prohibitions.

'Dangerous breed' ban

Turkey has been seeking a solution to the problem of stray dogs on the streets for many years. It is much easier to adopt a dog in Turkey compared to many other countries. Even dogs that were classified as “dangerous breeds” could be easily adopted before the regulation on dangerous breeds.

The nationwide "dangerous breed" ban regulation came into force on Dec. 7 in Turkey. The new regulation is part of a wider animal rights bill implemented last year and also includes fines on those who abandon dogs instead of handing them over to shelters. All dogs will be sterilized at veterinary clinics before their registration and will be fitted with microchips to track their status. Owners are also required to keep their dogs on a leash and cover their mouths with muzzles at all times to prevent attacks on people and other animals. They are also barred from public spaces like playgrounds.

Under the regulation, owning a pit bull terrier, dogo Argentino, fila Brasileiro, Japanese tosa, American Staffordshire terrier or an American bully is banned. People who sell these dangerous dogs, barter them with other breeds, put them on display and smuggle them will be subject to a fine of $1,106 (TL 14,982) per dog.

As per the law, owners should also apply to provincial or district agriculture directorates to be registered in the PETVET system with a document regarding sterilization.