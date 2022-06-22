The Special Operations Unit (PÖH) of the Turkish National Police prepares for real-world scenarios with virtual training at a spacious training complex dubbed the largest in the world.

Donning virtual reality goggles and full gear, members of the elite law enforcement force benefit from a unique training environment reinforced by artificial intelligence (AI) calculating the risks in operations. The training complex in the capital Ankara gives them access to diverse operation scenarios featuring airplanes, trains and other vehicles but also residential situations, building sweeps and even an offshore oil rig.

The Virtual Tactical Training Center (SATEM) was opened four years ago at the headquarters of the Special Operations Department in Ankara, in an area covering 1,085 square meters (11,678 square feet). Veterans of the force and newcomers learn how to move as a team while improving their reflexes and shooting skills in the training. Each trainee is equipped with head-to-toe wearable technology in the training and given blueprints of targets who are being swarmed by virtual enemies. Each weapon or piece of equipment they are given is the same weight and size as the gear they use in real life.

Along with AI-supported virtual hostile elements in training scenarios, they are paired with their counterparts posing as targets in scenarios.

Hüseyin Gökdemir, a Special Operations officer, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that the training gives trainees the upper hand in operations, allowing them to “experience the real environment with the help of virtual reality before going for operations.” “They won’t step into the unknown when they are in the field,” he assured. Gökdemir said only three countries in the world have the same training program but the biggest training center is in Turkey. “This is an exact replica of real environments and everything is designed by serving Special Operations officers,” he added.

Virtual training also has its cost benefits. Gökdemir said trainees went through some 36 million virtual ammunition in four years, a considerable cost if they were genuine ammunition. “Besides, this is a safe environment without risk of injury,” he added.