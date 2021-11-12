Turkey offers its support to an initiative launched by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in June, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of agriculture and build agricultural skills among schoolchildren. Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), country's leading development aid body, launched programs at four Kenyan schools to contribute to the initiative.

At a cost of close to $40,000, TİKA on Thursday conducted a greenhouse and micro-gardening project in four boarding secondary schools in the capital Nairobi.

The project involved installing a greenhouse at each school, complete with a water tank, drip irrigation system, seedlings and other gardening materials. Additionally, each school received four micro-gardening units and benches for use in studies.

Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroğlu and TİKA Kenya Country Director Eyüp Yavuz Umutlu were present at the handover ceremony, attended by students and their teachers, along with representatives from the Nairobi County Assembly's Committee on Agriculture, among other stakeholders.

The project will enable students to receive hands-on learning on agriculture and agribusiness, broadening their vision on small-scale farming, which can be carried out even in small spaces in urban settings, as demonstrated by the innovative model created by local contractors.

Speaking at the event, Miroğlu said the students and schools' staff would be able to consume the fresh produce from their greenhouse and micro-gardens.

For his part, Umutlu asked students who often shy away from agriculture as a subject to "embrace this innovative project which will give them practical and hands-on knowledge and skills in agriculture." He encouraged them to get their hands dirty and ensure the project is a success, as this would determine whether other schools around the country would benefit from the expansion of the project.

Turkey's aid to Kenya will help in developing youth talent in agriculture as an important way to ensure food security in the country.