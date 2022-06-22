A Turkish medical nongovernmental organization delivered about 1 ton of medicine to Mali, in cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) this week. Health care workers from the Wellness and Health Association are also running medical checks for disadvantaged people in the West African country.

Doctors from the association also held talks with their local counterparts on possible future cooperation with health institutions in the country.

Volunteers offered free medical checks at a hospital in Mali’s Sikasso, in cooperation with local doctors. The association’s chairperson, professor Mesut Sezikli, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that it was their third visit to the African country for aid in cooperation with TIKA. “We will be here for three days for medical checks to reach out as many people as possible,” he said.

The organization now plans to provide cataract surgeries for Malians in cooperation with a hospital in the country in the coming months.