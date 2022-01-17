Hersek Lagoon in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova may not be the most scenic body of water, but in the face of drought that hit Lake Tuz and Lake Van – their primary destinations – flamingos are increasingly choosing the venue to spend the winter.

A view of the flamingos in the lagoon against the backdrop of Osmangazi Bridge, in Yalova, northwestern Turkey, Jan. 16, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Against the backdrop of towering cranes in nearby industrial zones and the newly built Osmangazi Bridge, hundreds of flamingos winter in the lagoon, one of the 12 prominent wetlands for birds. Though it is a popular haven for brightly colored birds, the number of flamingos doubled this year, bird watchers said, something tied to drought in Tuz and Van, aggravated with a climate crisis.

The lagoon is dubbed “the bird hotel” by locals due to a large number of migratory birds nesting here in autumn and winter. Stretching across an area of 152 hectares (375.6 acres), the lagoon is home to a diverse array of avian species.

A view of the flamingos in the lagoon, in Yalova, northwestern Turkey, Jan. 16, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Fatih Bülbül, a bird watcher, said they have more than 1,000 flamingos this year, far higher than previous years. Bülbül told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) that the birds were unable to find food at lakes in other parts of Anatolia.

Along with the flamingos, the lagoon is home to many other bird species, from the common tern to the Mediterranean gull, Eurasian oystercatcher, little ringed plover, black-winged stilt and Caspian gull. Some nest in the lagoon while others make it a temporary home.