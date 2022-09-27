The Energy Consumption and Economy Survey by a local polling company indicates public concerns over dependence on other countries in energy. The survey also indicates people’s support for renewable energy resources to cut off dependence.

The survey by Konda sought to measure public perception of energy resources and dependence. Some 55% of participants in the survey described dependence on other countries for energy needs as the greatest problem, while another 71% said solar power should be harnessed more to cut off the dependence. Another 64% say wind power should be tapped to curb the needs in other energy resources. The second greatest problem for participants is high energy costs.

A total of 69% of participants agreed that electricity costs will decrease if more renewable energy resources instead of fossil fuels are used. More than half of interviewed people said they were willing to pay more for energy derived from renewables.

Speaking about the survey, Clean Energy Foundation Chair Metin Atamer said the results indicate “a general agreement” in the society on Türkiye’s energy problems and solutions. “It is safe to say that every step Türkiye takes for renewable energy will be supported by the public, especially at a time of regulations for carbon emissions and the European Green Deal and for a country which ratified the Paris Agreement and set a net-zero emission goal for 2053,” he said in a statement.

Türkiye has managed to produce a record amount of electricity from wind and solar energy in July as the country pushes on with efforts to make the most of renewables. The country is still highly dependent on imports to cover its energy needs, which leaves it vulnerable to rising costs that skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To boost its renewable energy production, it launched large-scale projects and began solar and wind power station tenders.

Renewables accounted for more than 95% of new capacity increases in the country last year. By the end of March this year, the total installed electricity capacity reached over 100 gigawatts, with more than half from renewables, including hydro, wind, solar and geothermal.

A joint report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) in June suggested that Türkiye could reap huge economic benefits in shifting new investments from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The country could increase its gross domestic product by as much as $8 billion (TL 147.85 billion) per year, create more than 300,000 new jobs by 2030 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 8% compared to the 2019 level – all by investing in renewable energy rather than continuing to rely on fossil fuels, the report said. Last year, 45% of the gas used in the country came from Russia and the rest from Iran and Azerbaijan. Türkiye’s annual gas consumption rose from 48 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2020 to a record 60 bcm in 2021 and is expected to reach 62 bcm to 63 bcm this year, according to official figures.