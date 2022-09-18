Hundreds of volunteers descended on the Silifke district of southern Mersin Sunday as part of a clean-up effort at beaches that are breeding grounds for the endangered sea turtles, Caretta caretta.

The clean-up at the Kum beach was held as part of the special protection and monitoring Project run by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

Led by members of the Middle East Technical University (METU) Institute of Marine Sciences, the program was joined by Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant employees, members of several other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and regular citizens.

The participants put all kinds of waste on the beach in bags and transported them to garbage containers away from sea turtle nests.

The project coordinator at METU Marine Sciences Institute, Mustafa Korkmaz said that the program aims to protect the natural life in the Göksu Delta.

He added that the delta is home to many different species. "The Göksu Delta is a very important wetland due to its ecosystem and its contribution to local biodiversity."

"This is also a breeding and migration spot for birds. Its sea beaches are also home to over 80 endangered sea turtle nests."

"Around 4,000 babies made it to the sea from these nests. We try to protect them with our team," Korkmaz said.