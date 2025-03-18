Türkiye marked the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign with nationwide ceremonies on Tuesday, honoring one of the most significant turning points in the nation's history. Political leaders, sports figures and people from all walks of life celebrated the day enthusiastically.

The official commemorations began in Türkiye’s western city of Çanakkale, where the historic battle took place. The first ceremony was held at Republic Square, with Defense Minister Yaşar Güler raising the Turkish flag adorned with the golden medal inscribed with "Çanakkale Geçilmez" (“Çanakkale is Impregnable”), an honor bestowed by the Turkish Parliament in 1994 in memory of 253,000 fallen soldiers.

As part of the ceremony, a 21-gun salute was fired from the TCG Kınalıada corvette anchored in the Dardanelles.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a statement marking the occasion: "As a nation, we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Victory with great pride and emotion. We remember with gratitude and reverence the heroes who made Çanakkale impregnable.” He emphasized that this victory, where determination and faith triumphed over technological superiority, was the work of hundreds of thousands who sacrificed their lives without hesitation.

Erdoğan also noted that the unity displayed by the Turkish nation – men and women, young and old, students and teachers, workers and employers – at Gallipoli served as an inspiration for oppressed nations worldwide. He stressed that many colonized countries drew inspiration from Gallipoli and later Türkiye’s War of Independence to fight for their sovereignty.

A pivotal moment

Fighting alongside Germany as part of the Central Powers in World War I, the Ottoman Empire engaged in an existential battle on the Gallipoli front. The campaign began on Feb. 19, 1915, with naval operations in the Çanakkale Strait, followed by fierce land battles at Seddülbahir, Arıburnu and Anafartalar. The 325-day-long campaign concluded on Jan. 9, 1916, with an Ottoman victory, proving that Çanakkale could not be breached. The naval victory on March 18, 1915, became a pivotal moment in Türkiye’s future.

The Ministry of National Defense also released a statement featuring the republic’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words: "The Gallipoli victory is a remarkable example of the Turkish soldier's spiritual strength. You must be sure that this high spirit was what secured the Gallipoli battles."

The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to preserving this legacy: "With the same spirit and determination, we follow in the footsteps of the heroes who defended this land. On the 110th anniversary marked on March 18 as Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day, we honor the memory of our forebears, especially our Commander-in-Chief Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with deep respect and gratitude.”

First lady Emine Erdoğan echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that every inch of Turkish soil carries the legacy of the nation’s heroic past. “The independence flame ignited by the heroes who declared ‘Çanakkale is Impregnable’ will never be extinguished. On the 110th anniversary of this immortal epic, I pay tribute to our martyrs and extend my gratitude to our veterans,” she wrote in her message.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli highlighted the unity of the Turkish people during the battle, stating: “Regardless of their origins, sects or regions, our ancestors defended their rights and achievements under the Turkish flag with courage and resolve. I firmly believe that the same spirit can be revived today.”

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and other political parties also released statements emphasizing the significance of the anniversary.

57th Regiment legacy

One of the most celebrated units in the Gallipoli campaign was the 57th Regiment of the Ottoman Army, which played a critical role in resisting the ANZAC landings on April 25, 1915, at Conkbayırı under the command of Atatürk. To honor their sacrifice, a group of volunteers embarked on a march from the northwestern city of Tekirdağ to Gallipoli on March 13, retracing the regiment’s historic journey. The “57th Regiment March” participants, including veterans, students and civil society representatives, arrived in Gallipoli carrying Turkish flags and were met with enthusiasm.

Air force tribute

In a symbolic tribute, two prototypes of the ANKA III uncrewed aerial vehicle, developed domestically by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), conducted a ceremonial flyover to mark the occasion. First flown on Dec. 28, 2023, the delta-winged aircraft took off from Mürted Air Base, reaching an altitude of 8,000 feet during a 35-minute formation flight. The event marked a milestone in Turkish aviation, demonstrating the country’s growing technological capabilities.

Sports world honors

The sports community also participated in the commemorations. The Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) issued a statement emphasizing the battle’s historical significance: “The heroic struggle at Gallipoli is an unparalleled testament to our nation's sacrifice for independence and freedom. This victory symbolizes an unyielding resistance that left an indelible mark on the conscience of humanity.”

Similarly, Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) President Hidayet Türkoğlu noted, “March 18 is a symbol of our nation's unparalleled sacrifice for independence. The determination and resolve displayed at Gallipoli 110 years ago was not only a military triumph but also a defining moment of national consciousness.”

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) also paid tribute, underscoring the battle’s importance in shaping the nation's future.

The 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli victory serves as a powerful reminder of Türkiye’s resilience, unity and historical legacy, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices of those who defended its sovereignty.