Ongoing excavations at the Dara Ancient City in the central Artuklu district of southeastern Mardin have revealed a remarkable 1,500-year-old drinking water channel spanning 400 meters (1,312.34 feet) in length.

The excavations were initiated 38 years ago under the scientific consultancy of professor Metin Ahunbay. Led by the then deputy director of the Mardin Museum, Abdülhalik Ekmen, continue yielding significant findings in the Oğuz District, located 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) from the city center.

This year's discoveries in the agora (bazaar) of the ancient city, established by the Eastern Roman Empire as a defensive outpost against the Sassanids, include a well-preserved drinking water system from the Roman period. The system, unearthed alongside over 10 shops and workshops, features a channel that transported water from a cistern discovered approximately 35 years ago. Notably, the channel, safeguarded by massive 2-ton stones, distributed water through an advanced pipe system.

Mardin Museum Director and Head of Excavations Abdulgani Tarkan shared insights into the significance of the findings, stating, "We detected a clean water system extending from the cistern to the agora." The discoveries shed light on the sophisticated water management practices employed in the ancient city, founded by Emperor Anastasios in 507, to safeguard the Eastern Roman Empire's borders.

An ancient water transportation system resembling the famed Basilica Cistern in Istanbul has also been uncovered in the city of Dara. Dating back 1,500 years, this intricate network of water cisterns facilitated the transfer of water to meet the drinking needs of the city's inhabitants. Devrim Hasan Menteşe, an archaeologist at the Mardin Museum, shared insights into recent discoveries made during excavations near the agora and walls that commenced in 2018.

Menteşe revealed the presence of water channels beneath the shops, leading to a substantial water channel. The Ancient City of Dara, initially established as a garrison accommodating 25,000 soldiers, posed a significant challenge in providing for such a large population. The intricate water system, including terracotta pipe systems, was crucial in distributing water to the agora's shops and throughout the city.

The underground water channels, carefully covered with large stones for preservation, were integral to Rome's ability to transport and protect water. Menteşe emphasized the importance of this historical engineering feat, highlighting its role in sustaining a thriving ancient community.

Looking ahead, Menteşe expressed plans to continue excavation work in the upcoming season, aiming to complete the area within a few years. Anticipating significant contributions to the visual appeal of the Ancient City of Dara, he noted a growing influx of daily visitors drawn by recent excavations. The ongoing discoveries promise to enhance the historical site's allure, fostering an increased interest in its rich past.