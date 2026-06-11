Twenty-two people, including several celebrities from Türkiye's entertainment and media sectors, were detained in a drug-related operation carried out under an investigation led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on Thursday morning.

The operation was conducted as part of an ongoing narcotics probe coordinated by prosecutors in Istanbul. Police teams carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the city, resulting in the detention of 22 suspects.

Among those taken into custody were singer Kenan Doğulu, actor Beren Saat, social media personality Kerimcan Durmaz, singer and model Ayşe Hatun Önal, television personality Ozan Doğulu, singer Berdan Mardini, actor Enis Arıkan and social media influencer Selin Ciğerci, according to information obtained from the investigation.

Other detainees include Tolga Çam, Ferhan Kaya, Murat Saygı, Enis Ahmet Onat, Ahmet Karoğlu, Emre Tari, Hasan Vatan, Mehmet Cem Karcı, Reyhan Küçükyeğen, Yaşar Ipek, Mehmet Yıldız, Tessy Ramos Correira, Rafet Eren Yorulmazer and Ali Efe Bezci.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the allegations against each suspect. The detainees' procedures at the police department are ongoing.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said the investigation remains active and that efforts related to the case are continuing.