The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has successfully transitioned to publishing monthly birth and death statistics for the current year, moving away from its previous annual reporting framework. This strategic enhancement reflects a commitment to delivering more timely and actionable demographic data amid critical shifts in Türkiye’s population dynamics.

In its official statement, TurkStat underscored the increasing urgency for precise, up-to-date population metrics as the country faces a notable decline in fertility rates over the past decade, which has significantly impacted Türkiye’s population renewal capacity. The institute highlighted that real-time data is indispensable for shaping effective and responsive population policies.

Analysis of the data reveals a pronounced 8.3% decline in births during the first seven months of 2025, totaling 503,765 births, compared to the same period in the previous year. Concurrently, deaths saw a marginal rise of 0.7%, reaching 294,824 within the same timeframe.

Despite these demographic challenges, Türkiye’s population demonstrated a steady upward trajectory, reaching 85,980,654 as of Oct. 1. TurkStat’s quarterly population report indicates that the population stood at 85,664,944 at the end of 2024, with an increase of 315,710 individuals recorded in the first nine months of 2025. Notably, between July 1 and Oct. 1 alone, the population grew by 155,800.

This shift to monthly reporting aims to provide policymakers and stakeholders with more immediate demographic insights to better address the country’s evolving population challenges.

Türkiye has declared 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” signaling urgent concern over the country’s declining fertility rates. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan characterized the current demographic trend as a “disaster,” referencing TurkStat data that revealed the fertility rate fell to 1.48 last year.

Erdoğan also drew attention to the increasing dependency ratio, noting that the elderly population now constitutes 10.6% of the total. He warned that by 2050, one in every four Turks could be aged 65 or older, underscoring the demographic pressures facing the nation.

The initiative to strengthen family structures was first announced by Erdoğan in January, highlighting concerns about falling birth rates, declining marriage rates and rising divorce figures. This movement is supported by Türkiye’s inaugural Family Action Plan for 2024-2028, designed to provide enhanced legal, social and economic support to families across the country.