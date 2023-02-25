Former U.K. Defense Secretary Geoffrey William Hoon said the British people are in solidarity with the Turkish people following the two massive earthquakes that devastated the southeast, killing over 44,000 people earlier in February.

Speaking at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s Future Leaders Executive Program in Istanbul on Saturday, Hoon said he is extremely sad about the disaster.

He noted that the British people have mobilized to send aid to earthquake survivors.

“We are in solidarity with the Turkish people,” he said.

The death toll from major Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southeast reached 44,218, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday.