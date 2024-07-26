The surge in caravan use during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased parking issues in some areas, with local residents expressing concerns over caravans occupying public spaces, especially beaches, and allegedly causing environmental damage.

The pandemic has significantly altered various habits and lifestyles, including holiday and travel preferences. With an emphasis on avoiding crowds and maintaining social distance, the popularity of caravans has risen rapidly. This increase, however, has led to parking challenges within urban areas, with caravans often left on streets or at beachfronts, leading to discontent among local residents.

Recent complaints from citizens across several Turkish cities have highlighted issues with caravans affecting the quality of life in urban settings. Residents describe the situation as an "occupation of public spaces" and accuse caravan owners of disregarding "urban living rules" and causing "damage to the environment."

Some caravan owners have exacerbated the issue by keeping their caravans parked in the same spot for extended periods, effectively using them as residences, which has further fueled local frustrations.

Caravan users, on the other hand, are dissatisfied with the lack of sufficient parking spaces and current regulations. They call for increased availability of secure and appropriate parking areas.

Leyla Özdağ, Chair of the National Camping and Caravan Federation, discussed the issue with Anadolu Agency (AA). She emphasized that while vehicles generally have the freedom to park, caravans should be considered differently. Özdağ pointed out that caravans are essentially "mobile homes" where safety is paramount.

She explained, "There are significant issues with poorly maintained caravans. According to law enforcement, there are also many improperly used caravans. Additionally, the trailers we refer to as 'caravans' are unlicensed and lack proper statistics, making regulation difficult."

Özdağ stressed that caravan users need to create safer, designated areas for parking and living. She noted that it is illegal to live in a caravan parked on a public street, drawing an analogy with general vehicle parking regulations.

She also shared insights from discussions with the Ministry of Interior and other relevant authorities. These discussions clarified that parking and living in caravans on public streets is prohibited.

"Caravan living is a lifestyle choice," Özdağ stated. "We cannot provide education on this aspect. Some individuals believe that owning a caravan allows them to stay anywhere. However, similar practices are not permitted abroad, where fines are imposed for such violations."

Özdağ elaborated on the challenges associated with caravan living, highlighting issues such as waste management. "Caravans are equipped with basic amenities, including toilets and water tanks. However, the disposal of waste is often problematic and not well-regulated."

She concluded that the lifestyle provided by caravans is not suited for urban settings, where living on the streets is both illegal and unethical.