A Mexican Muslim living in the U.S., Roberto, who converted to Islam a few years ago after researching various religions and visited mosques in Istanbul during Ramadan, said, “After studying different religions for years, I realized that Islam is the path that brings peace to the heart.”

Roberto, who resides in San Francisco, came to Türkiye during Ramadan to visit mosques in Istanbul.

He prayed in several mosques, including Taksim Mosque, and a video he recorded there and shared on social media was watched by millions.

Having chosen Islam after years of religious research, Roberto talked about his journey to becoming Muslim, his visits to Islamic countries, and his Ramadan experience in Türkiye.

Roberto stated that he traveled to different Islamic countries during Ramadan, saying, “I am a Mexican Muslim traveling across the Islamic world for Ramadan and looking for a new home for migration.”

He shared that he is a professional filmmaker living in San Francisco and described his path to Islam, “Alhamdulillah, I became Muslim a few years ago because after studying various religions for years, I realized that Islam is the path that brings peace to the heart.”

Roberto visited Morocco, Tunisia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Türkiye during Ramadan, adding, “Thankfully, the people of the Muslim world are very kind.”

He emphasized the role of online content in his conversion, saying, “Many people sharing invitations online were a very important part of my learning journey.”

Roberto recalled that a friend in California, Saad, took him to a mosque for the first time, “My friend Saad took me to a mosque for the first time, and through him, I fell in love with the energy of that mosque.”

Regarding the video he recorded at Taksim Mosque, which received great attention, Roberto said, “I entered the mosque from Istanbul’s cold and felt relief, and when I placed my hands and face on the ground in prostration, this warmth felt like a spiritual love.”

He highlighted that the mosque has underfloor heating, saying, “I am very grateful that the people who built Taksim Mosque considered this warmth in the floor.”

Discussing what caught his attention most about Turkish mosques after his video went viral, Roberto pointed to the hospitality of the Turkish people.

“I was reading the comments on the viral video and loved the Turkish people’s hospitality and welcoming energy. They say, ‘Mashallah, this brother is very sincere in his love for the mosques here,’” he said.

During Ramadan, Roberto felt the strongest Ramadan atmosphere in Türkiye among the Islamic countries he visited, saying, “In terms of the people I met, the Muslim community in Türkiye became my favorite.”

He was also impressed by the nature in Bosnia-Herzegovina, “Being in the mountains, seeing the mosques in nature, and hearing the call to prayer was very moving. Islam’s integration with nature was a very peaceful experience.”

Roberto expressed admiration for the architecture of mosques in Türkiye, noting that structures like Hagia Sophia and Sultanahmet Mosque deeply impacted him, “Mosques in Türkiye are works of art, they are masterpieces. When we enter Hagia Sophia or Sultanahmet Mosque, we feel that we are inside a masterpiece.”

Comparing them to mosques in the U.S., Roberto said, “Alhamdulillah, we also have mosques, but most are converted office buildings. But the mosques here are true works of art.”

'Ramadan in Istanbul feels like family'

When asked to describe the Ramadan atmosphere in Istanbul in one sentence, Roberto said, “It feels like family, very warm.”

He prayed at Süleymaniye Mosque on the Night of Power Laylat al-Qadr and was deeply impressed by the congregation in the Fatih district, saying, “Even though I did not know anyone, they made me feel like part of the family.”

Recalling his spiritual experience while observing the ceiling motifs at Taksim Mosque, Roberto said, “I lay on the ground in dhikr for about 10 minutes and felt a sense of grandeur, sensing Allah’s presence and the fine artistry of the Muslims who built this mosque.”

Among the countries he visited during Ramadan, Roberto emphasized Türkiye, “Among the four countries I visited this Ramadan, Türkiye has the most impressive mosques.”

He also mentioned that the 2nd Hassan Mosque in Morocco was very impressive.

Roberto highlighted the number and variety of mosques in Türkiye, saying, “It seems that Türkiye has much more beautiful mosques.”

He said he would celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Istanbul and later travel to Medina, commenting on Medina, “People say it is like paradise on earth.” He noted that this trip was part of evaluating the possibility of migration.

Regarding the message he wants to share with people in the U.S., Roberto said, “I want to tell all my American friends that after studying all religions for the past eight years, I realized that spiritual fulfillment can be found, and Islam is about beautifying your character and building a beautiful relationship with Allah. Life starts with a question. Keep your curiosity alive.”