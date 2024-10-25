Four defendants are set to stand trial for the murder of 8-year-old Narin Güran in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, with the first hearing scheduled for Nov. 7. Narin was reported missing from her home in the Tavşantepe neighborhood of Diyarbakır’s central Bağlar district on Aug. 21. Tragically, her body was discovered in the Eğertutmaz Stream on Sept. 8.

The Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has completed its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Narin’s death, leading to charges against Yüksel Güran, Narin’s mother; Enes Güran, her brother; Salim Güran, her uncle; and their neighbor, Nevzat Bahtiyar. The prosecution is seeking aggravated life sentences for all four, who are accused of “premeditated murder of a child in complicity.”

In its recent ruling, the Diyarbakır 8th Heavy Penal Court accepted the indictment and highlighted the existence of “strong evidence” supporting the serious allegations against the defendants. The court ruled that the suspects should remain in custody, citing the severity of the charges and the risk of them fleeing.

In preparation for the trial, the court has issued a “compulsory attendance” order for 22 individuals, including Narin's father, Arif Güran, who will appear as a complainant. Among those required to testify are the detained suspects and 21 witnesses. The Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Diyarbakır Bar Association will also participate as complainant institutions in the hearing, which is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Recently released security footage has revealed alarming details, showing Bahtiyar allegedly transporting Narin's lifeless body to the riverbed in his vehicle. This evidence adds to the mounting questions surrounding the circumstances of her death.