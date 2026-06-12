A mosque affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) in the German city of Duisburg will host a special program featuring morning prayers, soup service and a communal screening of Türkiye's opening match against Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event, organized at the Muradiye Mosque in Duisburg, home to a large Turkish community, will bring together worshippers and football fans on June 14. Participants will first attend dawn prayers, followed by soup and toast, before gathering to watch Türkiye's World Cup opener against Australia.

Tolga Avkapan, president of the DITIB Duisburg-Hochfeld Muradiye Mosque Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that children, young people, families and elderly community members will share the excitement of supporting the national team together.

Avkapan, who has lived in Duisburg for about 35 years and works as a teacher, said the idea for the event came from young members of the mosque administration.

"Major tournaments such as the World Cup bring Turks living abroad together around shared national sentiments," he said.

He emphasized that Turkish communities abroad place great importance on preserving their national, cultural and historical values, adding that the national football team would represent the Turkish community on the world stage during the tournament.

Noting that the event will bring together people of different age groups under one roof, Avkapan said organizers initially planned to watch the match in the mosque's social hall.

"However, due to high demand from our congregation, we decided to set up tents in the mosque's parking area and watch the match on a giant screen," he said.

Avkapan invited all members of the community, both women and men, to attend the program.

Mosques as social centers

Mustafa Kaymak, vice president of the DITIB Duisburg-Hochfeld Muradiye Mosque Association, said mosques are not only places of worship but also centers for social activities.

He noted that mosques regularly host youth, educational and family-oriented programs. Under the leadership of the mosque's youth branch, participants will perform dawn prayers, enjoy refreshments and experience the excitement of the national team's match together.

Oğuzhan Avkapan, the mosque's secretary and youth coordinator, said the event was planned jointly by young volunteers and mosque administrators.

"After sharing the poster, we received very positive feedback from both Germany and Türkiye," he said.

Avkapan added that the goal is to bring young people and members of the congregation together through such activities.

"It made us very happy to see the event inspire other mosques and associations," he said.

Serhat Avkapan, one of the young volunteers helping organize the event, said mosque activities across Europe are largely sustained through volunteer efforts and expressed pride in contributing to institutions that serve the Turkish community.

Another volunteer, Yusuf Kayhan, said he was pleased to help organize events at mosques built through decades of dedication and support from Turkish expatriates.

Organizers say the program aims to bring together Turks of all ages around the excitement of the national team while contributing to the social and cultural role of mosques.

Since the Türkiye-Australia match is scheduled to kick off at 6 a.m. local time in Germany, participants will gather at the mosque immediately after dawn prayers to watch the game together.