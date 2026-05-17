The 43rd annual Turkish Day Parade was held in New York under the coordination of Türkiye’s Presidency Directorate of Communications on Saturday, bringing together thousands of members of the Turkish-American community in a celebration marked by cultural performances, unity messages and strong participation from across the Turkic world.

The traditional event, organized for the 43rd time by the Turkish-American community, drew participants from New York and neighboring states, as well as attendees from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Azerbaijan and other Turkic communities.

The parade, which started on Madison 38th Street and continued to Madison Square Park on 25th Street, transformed parts of Manhattan into a sea of red and white as Turkish flags and cultural symbols filled the streets.

The event traces its origins back to 1981, when the Federation of Turkish American Associations (TADF) first organized the march in response to the assassinations of Turkish diplomats in the U.S. by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA. Over the years, the march evolved into a traditional festival promoting Turkish culture and heritage in the U.S.

Associations, schools and educational institutions active in fields ranging from sports to education greeted the protocol during the march, while crowds lined Madison Avenue to watch the celebrations.

Following the parade, celebrations continued at Madison Square Park with concerts and cultural performances. Turkish marches and folk melodies were performed by various artists, while supporters of Turkish football clubs, especially league champion Galatasaray, added to the festive atmosphere.

The post-parade program began with the Turkish national anthem, followed by a video message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed to the Turkish American community.

In a separate video message, Communications Directorate head Burhanettin Duran highlighted the importance of solidarity among Turkish citizens living abroad.

“This enthusiasm, which paints the streets of Manhattan red and white, is not only the expression of a parade, but also of a deep-rooted history, a strong identity and an unshakable spirit of unity,” Duran said.

As part of the celebrations, digital trucks organized by the Directorate of Communications toured New York streets showcasing Türkiye’s historical sites, tourism destinations, cultural heritage and environmental initiatives.

The displays featured UNESCO Creative Cities in Türkiye, including the southeastern cities of Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa, the southern city of Hatay and the northwestern city of Bursa, highlighting their rich gastronomy, music and traditional handicrafts.

The screens also promoted Türkiye’s sustainability efforts, including its Zero Waste initiative and the upcoming COP31 Climate Summit that Antalya in southern Türkiye will host in 2026.