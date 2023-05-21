The number of bird species identified in the Erhacı wetland, situated in the borders of Iğdır province around Mount Ararat, one of the important migration routes for birds in Türkiye, has reached 94 as birds continue returning from the Southern Hemisphere as warmer weather sets in.

The birds en route from their winter habitats return for a break in the wetlands at the foot of Mount Ararat, often called "Türkiye's roof" – the country's highest mountain with an elevation of 5,137 meters (16,854 feet).

According to recent reports by Anadolu Agency (AA), the birds' migration activity in the Erhacı wetland is being monitored by researchers from Iğdır University, Iğdır Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, and volunteers from KuzeyDoğa Association.

As per research conducted for the first time in the autumn of last year, some 68 migratory and domestic bird species were sighted in the region, whereas 94 species have been recorded so far in the spring of 2023.

Speaking to AA, the director of the Ornithology Application and Research Center (KUŞMER) of Iğdır University Emrah Çelik noted that bird migration in the region took place quite rapidly.

Migrations ongoing

"With the arrival of spring, our bird observations became more intense," Çelik said, stating that different species are coming in with each passing day.

"We carry out continuous fieldwork at certain periods per week. The number of species detected, as per the latest studies we are currently undertaking in Erhacı, has increased to 94," Çelik explained.

Highlighting the ongoing migration from the Southern Hemisphere, Çelik emphasized that the arrival of bird species is still underway. He noted that Iğdır's proximity to three neighboring countries and the changing seasons can lead to the presence of transitional species or the occasional sighting of rare species in the region.

Additionally, Çelik mentioned that species may increase further, underscoring their commitment to ongoing research and field studies.