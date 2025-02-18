The Turkish Maarif Foundation organized the Second Maarif Sports Games in Mali, bringing together young athletes from over 20 African nations for a three-day event focused on competition, friendship, and development.

More than just a sporting event, the games provided a platform for education, leadership, and cultural exchange while contributing to Mali’s economic and international standing.

The event featured athletes from 43 local schools and 20 countries, competing in football, basketball, volleyball, handball, and individual sports such as swimming, javelin throw, long jump, 100-meter, and 400-meter races.

As part of the program, the Youth Session was held on the first evening, where students engaged with representatives from the Turkish Maarif Foundation and the Embassy of Türkiye in Bamako. This session allowed young people to share their ideas, ask questions, and gain insights into leadership and international cooperation.

The Maarif Foundation, authorized by the government to operate Turkish schools abroad, has enjoyed vast success and has expanded to 52 countries since its founding seven years ago. With at least 447 schools across six continents, the foundation serves some 52,000 students.

Maarif was founded to raise Türkiye’s prominence in the international education community, improve bonds with other countries and curb the influence of schools linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Along with new schools, it controls the schools seized from the terrorist group, which long posed as a charity movement with a large school chain from Africa to Asia.