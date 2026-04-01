The Ministry of National Education has initiated a nationwide program of student-focused activities throughout April under the theme "Maarifin Kalbinde Çocuk" (“Children at the Heart of Education”), aligning with the upcoming National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.

The initiative, formalized through an official circular signed by Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and distributed to all 81 provincial governorships, positions the national holiday not only as a commemorative event but also as a structured educational process embedded within Türkiye’s broader policy framework for values-based learning.

At the core of the program is a strategic effort to reinforce national sovereignty awareness, civic responsibility and ethical development among students from preschool to middle school levels. The ministry frames April 23, 1920, the opening date of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), as a foundational milestone that goes beyond historical symbolism, representing the institutionalization of national will, independence and collective identity.

By linking this milestone to contemporary education policy, authorities aim to operationalize historical consciousness within classroom and extracurricular settings.

The circular underscores that the designation of April 23 as a children’s holiday by the republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, reflects a long-term national vision, investing in future generations not only through protection but through structured development into responsible, informed and morally grounded individuals.

This approach is aligned with constitutional principles that emphasize both the unity of citizens and the responsibility of the state to ensure conditions for individuals’ material and spiritual growth.

From a policy execution perspective, the initiative is closely integrated with the “Century of Türkiye Education Model,” which prioritizes a holistic development framework. This model expands the scope of education beyond academic metrics, embedding identity formation, ethical awareness and social responsibility into the learning ecosystem.

The Ministry highlights the “virtue-value-action” paradigm as a central mechanism, designed to ensure that students do not merely learn abstract values but actively translate them into daily behavior.

Within this framework, values such as respect, responsibility, justice and patriotism are positioned as behavioral anchors guiding student development. The April program is designed as experiential learning, enabling students to practice values in real-world contexts and strengthen long-term civic understanding while fostering “competent and virtuous individuals.”

The program is grounded in key education laws, reinforcing the mandate to raise value-driven, responsible citizens and ensuring alignment between policy, legislation and implementation.

The initiative offers age-specific activities, from creative programs building early national and global awareness in preschool to primary-level events that combine civic learning with active family participation beyond the classroom.

Middle school students will take part in concept-driven activities that promote critical thinking, self-expression and collaboration, while traditional games help reinforce cultural identity through practice. The program also prioritizes family involvement, recognizing it as a key factor in strengthening values and extending learning beyond the classroom through a community-integrated approach.

The initiative incorporates a strong child rights framework, promoting awareness, inclusion and respect while balancing national sovereignty with universal rights in citizenship education. To ensure nationwide consistency, the ministry has issued a comprehensive activity guide that standardizes implementation while allowing local flexibility.