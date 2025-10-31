The Ministry of National Education’s initiatives and leading practices in education were showcased by UNICEF as examples for the world during the G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting.

According to a statement from the ministry on Friday, Pia Britto, UNICEF’s Global Director for Education and Adolescent Development, praised Türkiye’s “Century of Türkiye Education Model,” which focuses on values and skills, in her address at the meeting held in South Africa on Oct. 22.

Britto highlighted Türkiye’s in-person training programs for teachers preparing for the new curriculum as exemplary practices. She also noted that Türkiye, with its centralized education system, is among the countries successfully implementing national standards in early childhood education.

The meeting also underlined that the emphasis placed on national identity and moral values at the level of early childhood education and care is one of Türkiye’s key strengths.