Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan recently completed a diplomatic and cultural tour that began in Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 5 and concluded in Hungary on Nov. 7. Her journey highlighted Türkiye’s efforts in cultural diplomacy and celebrated the enduring ties with both nations.

In Kyrgyzstan, Emine Erdoğan accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 11th Summit of the Turkic Council in Bishkek. She began her visit with a tour of the Kyrgyz Republic National History Museum, where, alongside Kyrgyz First Lady Aygül Caparova and Hungary’s First Lady Aniko Levai, she explored over 130,000 artifacts that represent Kyrgyzstan’s cultural heritage and history. Another significant stop was the Divanu Lugati't-Türk exhibition, which showcased the rich history of the Turkish language and culture, emphasizing the historical ties within the Turkic world.

Kyrgyz First Lady Aygül Caparova welcomed Emine Erdoğan with exceptional warmth, personally accompanying her to a series of significant events and organizing special programs in her honor. This gracious hospitality extended to visits to the Maarif Foundation School, the National Maternal and Child Health Services Center, a formal lunch and dinner at the Ala Archa State Residence, and a tour of Ala Archa National Park. Caparova’s warm gestures and dedication to making the visit memorable highlighted the deep and growing bond between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan.

A cultural exchange at the Shubina Music School marked one of the highlights of Emine Erdoğan’s visit to Kyrgyzstan; a choir performed songs in Turkish, Hungarian, and Kyrgyz, symbolizing unity among these nations. Emine Erdoğan connected warmly with the students and commemorated the moment with photos. Additionally, she inaugurated the Bilim Bishkek Innovation Center in collaboration with the T3 Foundation and TIKA, underscoring the commitment to educational and cultural development in the region.

Emine Erdoğan also visited Ala Archa National Park, where she was welcomed by locals dressed in traditional Kyrgyz attire, sampled local beverages and learned about Kyrgyz yurt traditions.

First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Kyrgyz First Lady Aygül Caparova visit the Turkish Maarif Foundation's educational complex in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Nov. 5, 2024. (AA Photo)

In Bishkek, Emine Erdoğan, joined by Kyrgyz First Lady Aygül Caparova, visited the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV) educational complex. The students welcomed them with flowers and songs. Erdoğan and Caparova toured various sections, including the Computer and Robotics Coding Workshop, and engaged with students presenting their projects, such as traditional Kyrgyz crafts and technological innovations.

Erdoğan praised the complex’s four-language curriculum and its role in empowering future generations. She also congratulated students for their achievements at Teknofest and wished them continued success.

Later, Emine Erdoğan attended the inauguration of the Bishkek Innovation Center, a joint project of Türkiye’s T3 Foundation and TIKA. She lauded the center’s mission to foster innovation and prepare young people for the modern world. As her visit concluded, Erdoğan expressed her gratitude for the warm hospitality and emphasized the strengthened ties between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan.

Emine Erdoğan, alongside Kyrgyz First Lady Aygül Caparova, also visited the National Maternal and Child Protection Center, a hospital serving over 35,000 women and children annually. Erdoğan toured the facility, extending well-wishes to the patients and meeting with doctors and health staff. The center provided a wide range of services and was praised for its role in health education. Erdoğan expressed hopes for continued health cooperation between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan and wished all patients a speedy recovery.

First Lady Emine Erdoğan visits the Kyrgyz Republic National History Museum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Nov. 6, 2024. (AA Photo)

Reflecting on her experiences, she shared on social media how Kyrgyzstan’s hospitality and rich cultural heritage had deepened the friendship between the two nations.

“We departed Kyrgyzstan with unforgettable memories, touched by the profound history and the warm spirit of friendship," Erdoğan remarked. "Every step enriched our bond, letting us experience the ancient soul of Kyrgyz culture. Our sincere thanks to the kind people of Kyrgyzstan.”

After she visited Kyrgyzstan, the first lady traveled to Hungary on Nov. 7, where her cultural engagements continued. In Budapest, she attended a special program promoting the book Gül Baba and Religious Heritage in Ottoman Hungary, which is dedicated to the legacy of 14th-century Ottoman poet and dervish Gül Baba. The event was held at the Gül Baba Tomb, a site restored in 2018 through a collaboration between TIKA and the Hungarian government.

In Budapest, Emine Erdoğan was welcomed by TIKA Coordinator Elif Türkislamoğlu, Gül Baba Foundation Deputy Chair Suat Karakuş and architect Mehmet Emin Yılmaz, who led the restoration of the Gül Baba Tomb and authored the newly published Gül Baba and the Spiritual Heritage of Ottoman Hungary. Yılmaz presented his book, published by TIKA and shared insights into Gül Baba's lasting influence on Türkiye-Hungary relations.

Emine Erdoğan (L) and author Mehmet Emin Yılmaz (C) at the promotion of "Gül Baba and Spiritual Heritage" in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 7, 2024. (AA Photo)

In the guest book at the Gül Baba Tomb, Türkiye’s first lady wrote, “Gathering around the legacy of Gül Baba, who journeyed from Anatolia and now rests in this land, is especially meaningful on the 100th anniversary of the Türkiye-Hungary Friendship Treaty. Six years after TIKA’s restoration and establishing a cultural center here, it’s wonderful to see this heritage honored with a new book.” She hoped Yılmaz’s work would further strengthen the century-long friendship between Türkiye and Hungary.

Reflecting on social media, Emine Erdoğan emphasized the significance of Gül Baba’s tomb as a testament to shared values, writing, “This tomb, which came to life again in 2018 with the support of TIKA, is a testament to our shared values that have endured from the Ottoman era to the present, an inheritance that is respected and cherished with love.” She expressed happiness at seeing the traces of Türkiye-Hungary friendship in a place where every step resonates with history and spirituality.

Emine Erdoğan highlighted the symbolic significance of Gül Baba, a Bektashi dervish whose legacy continues to foster friendship between Türkiye and Hungary. “The path of Gül Baba, a Bektashi dervish, has transformed into a symbol of unity between our two nations,” she remarked, expressing how deeply the visit to the Gül Baba Tomb had touched her.

Accompanied by the book’s author, Mehmet Emin Yılmaz, who gifted her a signed copy, Emine Erdoğan described the book as "a meaningful work that will guide future generations and build even more bridges of friendship between Türkiye and Hungary."