First lady Emine Erdoğan, alongside Kyrgyz first lady Aygül Caparova, visited the National Maternal and Child Protection Center in Bishkek, a hospital providing treatment and health care consultations for over 35,000 women and children annually.

Accompanied by Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Bubuzhan Arıkbayeva and the center’s director, Shairbek Suleymanov, Erdoğan toured the facility, offering well-wishes to mothers and children in treatment and expressing hopes for their swift recovery.

Following her visit to the maternal and child wards, Erdoğan met briefly with doctors and health care staff, who thanked Türkiye for its educational support.

The 749-bed center employs over 1,300 staff members, including 300 doctors and 600 nurses, and offers services in obstetrics, gynecology, neonatology, pediatrics and pediatric surgery. Each year, it provides health counseling to more than 150,000 children and facilitates around 5,000 births.

Following the visit, Erdoğan shared her thoughts on social media, stating, “With First Lady Aygül Caparova, we had the honor of visiting a center dedicated to the next generation. I wish all those in treatment a speedy recovery and hope for stronger cooperation in health between our countries.”