A mother lynx and her two cubs, a species threatened with extinction, were spotted searching for food in the snow-covered mountains of Munzur Valley National Park in eastern Türkiye’s Tunceli province.

The park, which extends from just 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) outside Tunceli’s city center to the Ovacık district, is home to various wildlife, including wolves, brown bears, wild boars, squirrels, vultures, red hawks, owls, otters, foxes, jackals, wild goats, weasels and martens.

Heavy snowfall has made it harder for wildlife to find food in their natural habitat. The lynxes were filmed by an Anadolu Agency (AA) journalist as they roamed the rugged terrain, pausing to observe their surroundings. After sensing they were being watched, they climbed to higher ground and disappeared from sight.

Listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, lynxes are under top-level protection due to the risk of extinction.

Found across Europe, Asia and North America, the Eurasian lynx – the species seen in Tunceli – plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling rodent and deer populations.

Despite its adaptability, the lynx faces significant threats due to habitat loss, poaching and declining prey populations. As a result, it is classified as a "near threatened" species globally and is strictly protected in Türkiye.

Munzur Valley National Park, with its diverse wildlife and rich ecosystem, serves as a critical habitat for the lynx, providing shelter and hunting grounds. However, harsh winters and human encroachment continue to challenge the species’ survival.